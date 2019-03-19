NBI-7 confident of case against 17-year-old suspect in Christine Lee Silawan’s murder

Cebu City, Philippines — Investigators remain confident that they have strong evidence against one of the suspects behind the gruesome killing of Christine Lee Silawan.

This despite claims from the family of the 17-year-old alleged killer that he was not with Silawan on March 10, 2019.

Acting director of the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7), lawyer Dominador Cimafranca, said the closed circuit television (CCTV) footages they obtained corroborated with the accounts from witnesses.

“Naa tay mga witnesses nga niduol namo. Nitugma ang ilahang statements sa CCTV,” Cimafranca said.

(We have witnesses who came forward. Their statements match with the CCTV [footages].)

However, he refused to comment on claims of the suspect’s family that the latter was playing basketball during the time Christine Lee was killed.

The suspect was arrested by operatives from NBI-7 last Saturday, March 16, in his house at Barangay Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City. /bmjo