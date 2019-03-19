Cebu City SKF offers MARK defense system training for youth

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Thinking of a productive way to spend your summer vacation?

Avail of the Murder, Assault, Rape, and Kidnapping (MARK) defense system program organized by the Sanguniang Kabataan Federation (SKF) in Cebu City for the youth here.

Under the program, beneficiaries could avail of free Arnis, Taekwondo, and Karatedo training, said SKF President Jessica Resch.

Resch said that the basic self-defense training will help the young ones protect themselves from abuses just like what happened to Christine Lee Silawan whose half-naked body was found in a vacant lot in Barangay Bankal, Lapu-Lapu City early morning of March 11.

“Ang main idea ani (nga program) kay gikan sa usa ka concerned youth. Ni chat siya nako asking for a free training on self-defense kay na hadlok siya sa na hitabo about sa Lapu-Lapu” Resch told Cebu Daily News Digital.

The MARK program will be implemented in partnership with the Cebu City Sports Institute, Cebu City Sports Commission and the Cebu City Government.

Registrations started on March 18 and will continue until the first week of April. Classes is scheduled from March 25 to May 31, 2019.

Resch said that the program is open to all Cebu City residents aged between seven to 30-year- old. /dcb