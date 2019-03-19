Elite Basketball Cebu: Wolves gains share of second place

Cebu City, Philippines — The Wolves grabbed a share of second place in the standings after they slipped past the Stallions, 93-90, in the Elite Basketball Club Cebu City – Season 14 last Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the Visayan Glass Gym in Guadalupe.

Former Southwestern University big man Merbien Didace carried the fight for the Wolves as he tallied 31 points.

Helping out were Dexter Cabasan who had 18 and Ervin Lopena who contributed 17 markers. Sweet-shooting Joierene Salcedo also put up 15 points for a Wolves team that now stands with a 2-1 win-loss card.

Matching the Wolves in the standings were the Tigers, which beat the Cheetahs, 80-75, for their second win in three games.

Chris Obeso piled up 24 points while Jojie Bas chipped in 15 markers.

The Lions also barged into the win column as they clipped the Eagles, 70-66, to taste their first win in three tries.

Former University of San Carlos Warriors star Michael Cantonao led the way for the Lions with his 20 points while Jon Chua added 18.

THE SCORES

FIRST GAME

LIONS 70 – Cantonao 20, Chua 18, Caritan 14, Pogoy 10, Clarete 8.

EAGLES 66 – Ynoc 12, Mier 12, Nacasabog 10, Jaca 9, Llanos 7, Jacalan 6, Duran M. 4, Bacatan 4, Tumakay 2.

Quarter: 30-8, 33-33, 48-45, 70-66.

SECOND GAME

WOLVES 93 – Dedace 31, Cabasan 18, Lopena 17, Salcedo 15, Salazar 7, Millanes 3, Micaral 2.

STALLIONS 90 – Chu 17, Arias 16, Dungog 16, Mante 12, Aloba 9, Monteclar 7, Yapcoy 6, Goyha 4, Yap 3.

Quarter: 24-21, 42-37, 59-64, 93-90.

THIRD GAME

TIGERS 80 – Obeso 24, Bas 15, Belande 9, M.Tabay 9, J.Tabay 7, Adlawan 5, Restauro 5, Revilla 4, Langomez 2.

CHEETAHS 75 – Rodrigo 20, Bajamunde 13, Solis 13, Gumampong 11, Gelasque 8, Santos 6, Sabanal 4.

Quarter: 27-18, 41-33, 61-54, 80-75. /bmjo