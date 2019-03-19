Cebu’s DATE to compete in 7th Philippine National Paralympics Games

Cebu City, Philippines — Emerging as the overall champions in last year’s Philippine National Paralympics Games, the Differently-Abled Talent Entertainment (DATE) isn’t resting on its laurels.

The team of persons with disabilities (PWDs) from Cebu is set to compete again this year, this time in the 7th Philippine National Paralympic Games slated May 22 to June 1, 2019 in Malolos, Bulacan.

Joceyln Llesol the founder of DATE told Cebu Daily News Digital that from the 12 players last year, DATES will have 40 athletes who will be competing in athletics, badminton, table tennis, swimming, chess, and volleyball.

With this, DATE is still looking for more sponsors to help fund their training needs, especially with their equipment.

“But regardless naa or wa we need to depend and fight the way we know with God help of my team and were looking forward on it” said Llesol.

Those who want to help out can message the team through its Facebook page (Differently Able Talent and Entertainment – DATE). /bmjo