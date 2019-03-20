Emergency power outage affects Brgy Day-as, Cebu City
LOOK: Emergency power outage affects portions of P. Del Rosario Street in Barangay Day-as, Cebu City today, March 20, after a passing truck snagged telco wires and caused two primary poles of the Visayan Electric Company (VECO) to lean.
The electric company said in a Facebook post at 1 p.m. today that “we are doing our absolute best to restore power as soon as possible in the areas affected by the emergency interruption.”
