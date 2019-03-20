Cebu to become a major player in RP fintech community

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Seven companies engaged in e-commerce and social media platforms gathered here for the first Digibeez Summit to encourage small and medium companies to tap technology use in their businesses.

With the theme “Digibeez: Growing the hive of finance technology, ” Dragonpay aims to connect local businesses and share financial technology (fintech) best practices.

“This event will help entrepreneurs and the business community learn ways to increase revenue and expand their business through online payments and related services,” said Robertson Chiang, founder and chief operating officer of Dragonpay.

According to Chiang, Cebu has become a center for e-commerce and fintech in central Philippines.

He noted that there is a rapid growth in entrepreneurs going online along with rapid and sustained growth of the business process outsourcing./dcb