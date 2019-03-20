Comelec: Ballot printing for May 13 election nears completion

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced today, March 20, that they are ahead of schedule in printing ballots needed in the May 13 mid-term election.

Director James Jimenez said in a statement released at 1 p.m. today that ballot printing is set to be completed before the Holy Week or at least one week ahead of their April 25 deadline.

As of March 19, the National Printing Office (NPO) already printed 38, 347, 754 official ballots or 60.24 percent of their total ballot requirement of 63, 662, 481. NPO prints an average of one million ballots per day.

“The remaining ballots to be printed are for Regions I and II and the National Capital Region (NCR),” said the Comelec statement.