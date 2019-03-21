San Fernando resident denies posting defamatory statements, ‘drug list’ on Facebook

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A resident of San Fernando was arrested for allegedly creating several dummy accounts on Facebook to publish defamatory statements against citizens in the town.

Armed with an arrest warrant issued by Judge Ramon Daomilas Jr. of the Regional Trial Court Cebu City Branch 11, enforcers from the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit in Central Visayas nabbed Shielbert Michael Alerta Encabo on March 19 in Barangay Poblacion in San Fernando town, Cebu.

Encabo is facing a cyber libel case, which stemmed from a complaint filed by a Ritchie Paul Manugas.

Manugas accused Encabo of publishing defamatory statements over Facebook through dummy accounts identified as Rachel Pollo, Shielbert Alerta Encabo, Micmic Encabo, Mikay Alerta Encabo.

Encabo denied the allegations.

“Usa ra gyud akong Facebook account. Dili man ako ang tag-iya anang uban ka mga accounts nga ilang ginganlan,” he said.

Encabo also dismissed reports that he was the one behind the so-called “drug list” or a list containing names of the town’s public officials allegedly involved in the illegal drugs trade.

He added that he was only a caught in the political crossfire between warring political parties in San Fernando, a second-class town located 38.2 kilometers southeast of Cebu City.

“Pamulitika ra na ilaha. Kay ilado man ko nga supporter sa usa nila. Wala sad koy idea and power para makahimo anang tawag nila nga drug list,” Encabo said.

The court recommended Encabo’s bail at P30,000./ elb