Cop shot dead in Danao City trial court building

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Still dressed in his uniform, a policeman was shot dead inside a court building in Danao City, northern Cebu past noon on Thursday, March 21, 2019. .

Investigators identified the victim as Senior Police Officer 1 Francis Villamor, who was formerly assigned in the Provincial Intelligence Board (PIB) of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CCPO).

Initial findings showed that Villamor was shot after attending a court hearing held at the Danao City Regional Trial Court (RTC).

But investigators are still determining if the hearing was intended for him, or if he was merely escorting an inmate.

Danao City is a third-class city located 47.3 kilometers north of Cebu City.