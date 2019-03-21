Sky rewards loyal cable subscribers with 50% off on fiber broadbrand

Available to loyal SKYcable subscribers

Rewards await loyal SKYcable subscribers as they can now upgrade to any SKY Fiber plan at 50% off for the first three months, and at a discounted installation fee of P499 only.

Subscribers who have been with SKY for at least two years can choose from SKY Fiber Unlimited Broadband service. Some of the SKY Fiber’s offerings include unlimited fiber broadband plans with speeds of 5Mbps and 10Mbps at P999/month and P1,399/month, respectively.

Besides the 50% discount, SKYcable subscribers who upgrade to SKY Fiber can take advantage of the new SKY On Demand box that enables access to cable TV, Netflix, and YouTube, as the plans now offer the HD digibox for a convenient TV viewing experience exclusively to subscribers.

With SKY’s high-speed internet, subscribers can also seamlessly stream their favorite movies and shows from HBO like “Game of Thrones” or Netflix Originals by topping up their chosen plans with an HBO GO or Netflix subscription. A top-up for an NBA League Pass is also available for avid basketball fans who do not want to miss out on the NBA action this regular season.

This promo is available to SKYcable subscribers in Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan, Baguio, Cebu, Dumaguete, Iloilo, Bacolod, Davao, Gen San, and Zamboanga. For more information, click this link for more details mysky.com.ph or visit the SKYZones in SM City Cebu, Ayala Center Cebu and Gaisano Fiesta Mall Tabunok.