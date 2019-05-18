One hurt after gas leak starts laundry shop fire in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A laundry attendant suffered burns in her body after the laundry shop in Barangay Camputhaw, Cebu City, where she worked, caught fire at the morning of Saturday, May 18.

Marisol Arnais, 34, suffered first degree burns in her right forearm, right hand and lower back, and second degree burns on her right shoulder, said Senior Fire Officer 1 (SFO1) Jimuel Alcoseba, fire investigator, in an interview with CDN Digital.

She was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Alcoseba said that the a gas leak in the laundry shop, Splish Splash Laundry Station, caused an explosion, which in turn, started the fire, which burned Arnais.

Alcoseba also said that he estimated the damage to property at P200,000.

He said that the laundry shop outlet, was destroyed by the fire while the Autolab shop beside it was gutted by the fire and sustained some damage.

According to Alcoseba, Arnais just opened the laundry shop at past 7 a.m., when suddenly there was an explosion, and then a fire broke out.

He said that they received the report of the fire at 7:02 a.m. and this was raised to second alarm at 7:22 a.m.

It was declared fire out at 7:49 a.m./dbs