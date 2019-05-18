Hikvision, surveillance products expert, sets up shop in Cebu

In their dedication towards progress and innovation, Hikvision, the world’s largest supplier of surveillance cameras, launches its new office here at the Queen City of the South — Cebu.

The move is part of their plan to strengthen their presence in the country with new innovation and technology ranging from security cameras to other surveillance products like drones.

By opening an office in Cebu, Ray Wu, general manager at Hikvision Philippines, said that Hikvision would be able to strengthen their relationships with partners giving them the service and attention they would need.

Their office will be opened on May 23, at the FLB Corporate Center at the Cebu Business Park.

With their most up-to-date and comprehensive product solutions like 8K cameras topped with their new advance Artificial intelligence (AI) and other video recording devices, Wu aims to position themselves as the top-ranking players in the country’s security market.

Right now, Hikvision continues to maximize their presence covering the 17 regions in the country with their Cebu office as their latest addition.

As an international brand, its products are also being enjoyed across 150 countries with 46 international and regional subsidiaries and branch offices including 85 branches throughout mainland China.

Its outstanding capabilities and performance in the security and video surveillance industry have been recognized by leading analyst and firms globally.

Hikvision was ranked as the No. 1 worldwide complete video surveillance and products provider for seven consecutive years (2011-2017) by IHS Markit, a London-based global information provider formed in 2016.

They were also ranked No. 1 in the Security 5D by a&s Magazine from 2016-2017.

New Strategies

During the the event in Cebu, Hikvision also shares its strategies to continue staying on top of the game.

“AcuSence” products with false alarm filters and “ColorVu” cameras with 24-hour color monitoring for the for small- and medium-size businesses (SMB) are now in the pipeline.

Higher resolutions and better low-light performance products are also in the works including AI Technology and Vertical Solutions for intelligent business operations and small cities.

Integration of video surveillance access control and expanded application of thermal products for perimeter protection will soon make its way to their products.

As Hikvision gears towards a successful 2019, Wu hopes for a more better service and increasing partnership through more expansion projects in the country./dbs