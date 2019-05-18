PDEA-7 agents hit another drug den in Talisay, seize P95K drugs, nab 5 suspects

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The drug raids continue as the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) confiscated P95,000 worth of illegal drugs in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City at dawn on Saturday, May 18.

This happened a day after they conducted separate raids in Talisay City and Cebu City on Friday, May 17 and confiscated P176,000 worth of suspected shabu and arrested 19 persons in the raids.

In the drug raid on Saturday, May 18, PDEA-7 agents hit another suspected drug den in Tabunok and arrested a laundry woman, two construction workers and two other Talisay residents at past 3 a.m.

Leia Albiar, PDEA-7 spokesperson, said in an interview with CDN Digital that Cresilda Labrador, 33, a laundrywoman, was allegedly the operator of the drug den.

The four other suspects, who were caught allegedly sniffing shabu in the drug den were construction workers, Donel Basas, 22, and Andrew Villraso, 23. The other two suspects were Clifford Nacario,19, Jason Yosores, 27.

All of them are from Talisay City.

Albiar said that they confiscated P95,000 worth of suspected shabu from the suspects.

The suspects were detained at the PDEA-7 headquarters in Barangay Sudlon, Cebu City, pending the filing of charges./dbs