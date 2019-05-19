Philippine Chemistry Congress goes to Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu will become the center of the country’s chemistry world as the Kapisanang Kimika ng Pilipinas (Chemical Society of the Philippines) in cooperation with the Philippine Federation of Chemistry Societies (PFCS) hosts the 34th Philippine Chemistry Congress on May 28 to 30, 2019.

The Congress with the theme “CHEMbisyon 2019: Kimiko Para sa Sariling Bayan” will be held at the Waterfront Hotel and Convention Center, Lahug, Cebu City. Over 1,500 delegates, including local and international scientists, are expected to gather for the event to tackle research for inclusive development.

“This year’s theme “Kimiko Para sa Sariling Bayan” is a call for our greater involvement in confronting the challenges our country is facing,” said Glenn V. Alea, Ph.D., PFCS President.

“The things chemists do may not always seem to be accessible and relevant to the ordinary Filipino. We have to come forward, communicate, participate in setting directions and work together to bridge gaps and play a greater role in national development,” he added.

The Congress will feature prominent national and international experts who will deliver ten plenary lectures, fourteen keynotes, 110 oral presentations, and 188 poster papers. Participants will come from 12 countries, including Australia, Canada, China, Germany, India, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and The US.

Alea said the Congress’ various plenary and parallel sessions are meant to inspire participants with the latest research and developments, expand their networks with fellow scientists and professionals in the academe, industry, and government, as well as engage with productive discourse with other delegates.

There are plenary sessions on chemistry and food security and bionanotechnology. The two day sessions also features parallel sessions on food chemistry, synthetic organic chemistry, polymer chemistry, analytical and functional film, environmental chemistry, forensic chemistry, surface chemistry, photochemistry, nanoscience, computational phychem, #Nagbalik-Chemistry, inorganic chemistry, medicinal chemistry, chemical education, analytical labs, and natural products chemistry, among others.

Leon M. Payawan, Jr., Ph.D. President of Kapisanang Kimika ng Pilipinas, said the Congress also emphasizes its being a youthful event by using the hashtag #34PCCMillenialVers2019. Over 80 percent of participants and members of the organizing committee are millenials born in 1981 and after.

“It is my hope that the millennial generation will take on the cudgel, and stand on the ‘shoulders of giants’ for the advancement of the Philippine chemistry community!” said Payawan.

For inquiries and registration, you may visit their official website at https://kkp.org.ph/34th-pcc/.