Game of Thrones finale trending in social media

Cebu City, Philippines— After eight glorious seasons, Game of Thrones (GoT) came to an end Monday, May 20, 2019.

Since April of 2011, GoT has got fans all over the world hooked with its amazing cinematic features and its unpredictable plot twists.

On Monday, the online world went fussing about the finale of GoT with the hashtag #OurWatchHasEnded.

In fact, in the Twitter world, GoT took seven of the top ten spots for most trending in the world.

#GameofThrones came in first, followed by #TheFinalEpisode, #ForTheThrone, #GOTFinale and some of the characters like Bran, Drogon and Sansa made the cut.

On Facebook, netizens have been busy sharing mixed reactions about the finale.

“My heart hurts so good & bad. Thank you for the years of hype!! My Mondays will never be the same again #OurWatchHasEnded,” said one netizen.

Another netizen kept it simple by saying, “I don’t know what to feel haha”.

But most of the GoT fans said their thank yous for the whirlwind experience brought about by the series.

How about you, how do you feel about the season finale of GoT? /bmjo