Win or lose, candidates should submit Soce on or before June 12

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Win or lose, candidates in the May 13 midterm elections will need to submit a record of their campaign expenditures.

Cebu Acting Provincial Election Supervisor Jerome Brillantes reminded candidates on Monday, May 20, that they would have until June 12 to submit their Statement of Contribution and Expenditures (Soce) before their local election officers or face legal repercussions.

Brillantes said all candidates, regardless if they won or lost or did not pursue their bid, would be required to submit their respective Soce.

Brillantes said failure to accomplish their Soce and submit it to their local election officers will merit a Commission on Elections (Comelec)-initiated case against the candidate for disqualification from running for any position in government,

“Failure to file [their Soce] will make up for a disqualification [from running] case initiated by the commission’s law department. For overspending, there will still be certain sanctions,” Brillantes said.

The Soce covers all campaign expenses incurred by the candidates through media advertisements, campaign posters and other campaign collaterals.

Each candidate who belonged to a political party is allowed to spend P3 for every registered voter covered by the position he is running for.

Meanwhile, those who ran as independent candidates were allowed to spend P5 per voter./dbs