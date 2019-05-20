Island Paints nears sweep of elimination round

Cebu City, Philippines—Island Paints continued on their winning ways as they dropped Toyota Mabolo, 80-69, in the Architects + Engineers Basketball Club 2nd Corporate Cup on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the University of San Carlos gym.

The win was Island Paints’ sixth in as many games as they now stand a win away from sweeping the round-robin elimination round.

Chester Hinagdanan scored the bulk of his points in the fourth period including a booming triple that raised Island Paints’ lead to eight after Toyota trimmed it down to five with four minutes to go.

Hinagdanan finished with 27 points and eight rebounds.

Criz Matunog and Mike Judilla also helped Island Paints’ cause out by scoring 14 markers each.

Toyota Mabolo dropped to 4-2 and into a three-way tie for second place with Phoenix Building System and Thinking Tools, Inc.

Filmon/Dormakaba blew away Phoenix, 77-61, to improve to an even 3-3.

Ayi Armenion led the way for the defending champions with 18 points and nine rebounds while Brian Acebedo stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.

Meanwhile, Thinking Tools, Inc. trounced Davies Paints, 78-67, behind Arnel Cordero’s 25 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. Big man Patrick Paran and Niel Tiempo added 14 points apiece. /bmjo