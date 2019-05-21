Elected or not, police to still monitor narcopoliticians

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Police Brigadier Debold Sinas, the director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said that they will still monitor the alleged narco politicians in President Rodrigo Duterte’s list even if none of them were reelected or sought for election in Central Visayas.

Sinas said the two ‘narco politicians’ recorded in Cebu no longer sought for office in the last elections and so this takes away the focus from their local government unit.

Included in the President’s list is San Fernando Vice Mayor Fralz Sabalones, who already issued a terminal leave since January until the end of his term on June 30.

Fralz Sabalones, the brother of self-confessed drug lord, slain Franz Sabalones, has not appeared publicly since he was named a narco politician by the President.

Meanwhile, Daanbantayan Mayor Vicente Loot has returned to serving his town on January but he no longer sought for reelection.

In previous statements, he said questioned the authenticity of the list as there was no solid proof that those in the list are really involves in the drug trade.

He said he will take the opportunity of the administrative charges filed against him to clear his name.

But Sinas said the police will continue to monitor these narco politicians even if they are no longer sitting in office.

“Dili abi naghilom-hilom na ron, dili na gukdon. Gukdon gihapon,” said Sinas.

(Not because they are laying low right now, we will no longer go after them. We will still go after them.)

Sinas also said they will look into the list once more to check if they missed a narco politician in the region.

The police will also be monitoring another narco list that wasn’t made public yet. This will be the basis for their monitoring of the officials in Central Visayas.

Sinas said that narco politicians should not let their guards down and better yet stop engaging in the drug trade altogether. /bmjo