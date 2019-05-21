UV-led Central Visayas seniors hoops team logs second rout in National Prisaa

Davao City—The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers-manned Central Visayas senior men’s basketball team won their second game in the 2019 Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Games, crushing Northern Mindanao, 92-62, on Tuesday morning, May 21, 2019, at the Almendras Gym here.

This is the second straight rout for the team which is reinforced by one player from the Holy Name University (HNU) and gunning for its fourth straight senior men’s basketball title in this multisporting meet.

Jancork Cabahug had 21 points for the Central Visayas team.

On Monday, the CV team coached by Jonel Maglasang demolished Caraga, 153-60, at the same venue. /bmjo