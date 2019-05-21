Chill and Grill at Seda Ayala Center Cebu

You’ve probably worked all week and deserve a hearty meal with family and friends. Misto now lets you enjoy your favorite Cebuano street food and other grilled specials in an al fresco setting by the pool. Just what you need to beat the heat this summer!

Delight in a wide assortment of grilled specialties including Misto’s savory lechon belly, as well as hearty appetizers and a no-guilt salad station while enjoying the soulful tunes from a live acoustic band on Fridays and Saturdays! Misto’s BBQ Buffet is available from Thursday to Saturday from 5:30pm – 10:00pm for only Php 850 nett per person.

For table reservations, you may contact (032) 411 5800 or you may reserve online through https://sedaacceburestaurantreservations.questionpro.com/