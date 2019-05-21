Get the best car deals this summer with Honda Cars Cebu

As Honda cars continue to bag several accolades over the years especially in terms of its fuel efficiency, affordability, sustainability and timeless quality – more and more people continue to attest that owning a Honda car is indeed a good investment.

There’s good news because owning your dream Honda car is now easy and attainable with Honda Car Cebu’s “Summer Bonanza” promo.

For those who already saved up enough cash for a new car this summer, now’s the time to get your latest Honda unit because of the BIG DISCOUNTS they have lined up for you.

Honda City

Why not go for practicality? Honda City is a subcompact car best known fo its affordability. It’s a smart choice for those who have a busy lifestyle. Get P 70,000 off on all the brand new 2017 variants.

Honda Civic

This timeless masterpiece is simply everyone’s favorite Honda Car. Known for its turbo-charge VTEC engine and sleek design, it easily bagged awards such as “Compact Sedan of the Year” and “Best Engine Performance”. Score the latest 2018 Civic 1.8E CVT 1.6V Diesel 9 AT with a P70,000 discount

If you’re opting for a more manageable and flexible financing option however, you can also avail of Honda Cars Cebu’s lowest downpayments. For as low as ZERO to P 32,000 down payment, you can already go home driving your favorite Honda car.

Honda CR-V

Looking for the perfect car to joyride with your friends? This crossover SUV is powered by i-DTEC turbocharged Diesel engine and I-VTEC petrol engine which is perfect for crossing terrains and long road trips with your friends. For only P10k downpayment you can already cop the latest 2018 CR-V 1.6V Diesel 9 AT.

Honda BR-V

It’s simply the perfect family car. To date, its one of Honda Car’s best-selling models. This 7-seater crossover is the “game changer” in the crossover SUV scene, best know for its young and sporty design, family-oriented features, and unparalleled utility. You can go home with the 2018 1.5S CVT model of BR-V for only P14,000 downpayment.

Availment of these cars through the Summer Bonanza promo is subject to 15% bank approval.

Head to your nearest Honda Cars Cebu, Inc. dealership branch or you may call Honda Cars Cebu, Inc. at (032) 231 2502 for reservations.