Provincial Comelec Office submits statement of votes, certificate of canvass to Manila

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Provincial Election Office (PEO) has already submitted Cebu province’s Statement of Votes and Certificate of Canvass to the national office of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Manila.

Acting Provincial Election Supervisor Jerome Brillantes, who is now in Manila, said in a phone interview that the submission of the documents is among the last post election requirements that they need to comply.

“Kinahanglan gyud na nga kami from the Provincial Comelec magsubmit mi sa mga hardcopies sa Manila for their reco, the same nga the election officers kay magsubmit sa ilang mga hard copies sa amoa sa provincial office,” Brillantes said.

(We from the Provincial Comelec have to be the one to submit the hard copies to Manila for their reco, the same way that the election officers should submit the hard copies to us in the provincial office.)

Brillantes said the last document that they will have to submit to the national Comelec office will be the Statement of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCE) of the candidates, which is due on June 12, 2019.

Brillantes earlier reminded both winning and non-winning candidates to submit their SOCEs on time to avoid legal repercussions.

Failure to submit the SOCE, or the summary of a candidate’s campaign expenses, may merit disqualification from running for public office.

By the end of the election period on June 12, Brillantes will be returning to his permanent designation as Provincial Election Supervisor of Siquijor province.

Lawyer Lionel Marco Castillano, who is presently acting election supervisor in Siquijor, will also be returning to Cebu by that time.

The election officers in the towns and cities have been reshuffled last March 27 will also be returning to their respective posts. /bmjo