Lacoste’s ‘Save Our Species’ campaign to feature Cebu’s Damselfly

Cebu City, Philippines— The Damselfly that can be found in Cebu is one of the endangered species that will be replacing Lacoste’s famous crocodile logo for a limited time.

This is done in line with the brand’s Save Our Species” campaign in partnership with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The move is Lacoste’s way of raising awareness about the different endangered species around the world.

In this campaign, Lacoste will be producing limited edition polo shirts with logos of endangered species replacing the famous crocodile.

Lacoste will only be producing 50 polo shirts with a damselfly logo. The limited edition polo shirts will be available on May 22, 2019 at the Lacoste store in Shanghai Kerry in Shanghai, China.

Along with Cebu’s Damselfly, the crocodile will also be giving up its spot for the Hawaiian Monk Seal, Moheli Scops Owl, North Atlantic Right Whale, Iberian lynx, Yemeni Mouse-Tailed Bat, Northern Hairy-Nosed Wombat, Mountain Chicken, Addax, and Opal Goodeid.

Damselflies are known to have been around Cebu for years and is now nearing extinction, according to the IUCN. /bmjo