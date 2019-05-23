Prisaa Nationals: CV beach spikers make finals

DAVAO CITY, Philippines—The Central Visayas (CV) men and women’s beach volleyball teams advanced to the finals of the 2019 Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Games.

The CV men’s got a chance to gun for its third title after defeating Region 10 (Northern Mindanao), 21-10, 21-12, in the semifinals in Tagum City on Thursday afternoon, May 23, 2019.

The team is manned by University of the Visayas’ (UV) John Kevin Juban and Raphy Abanto and coached by Rafael Briones.

They will contest the title against Davao.

The women’s team, on the other hand, was the first to advance to the finals.

They will face Region 6 (Western Visayas).

The team is manned by University of Southern Philippines Foundation’s (USPF) Crisley Ann Sucalit, Charisse Sungahid and Iris Tito and coached by Marvin Jordan Cabriana.

The finals will be held Friday, May 24, 2019, still in Tagum City. /bmjo