Crimzone Cup: Aquathlon Challenge set on June 1

Crimzone, the kid’s active center at Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan will host the 2nd Crimzone Cup on 1st June at the resort. Crimzone Cup is an aquathlon challenge which involves running, swimming and running course.

Crimzone Cup is open for public participation for children 6 years old to 12 years old as well as adults 13 years old and up.

Kid’s category is divided into 4 divisions based on age bracket. 6 years old and under, 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12 years old who will compete in run, swim, run track ranging from 50m to 300m per run, 25m to 200m swimming and another 50-300m running depending on the division.

Adults 13 years old to 50 years and up can join the aquathlon too. All division in the adult category will compete in a total of 3k run and 500m swim.

Registration to the Crimzone Cup will include finisher shirt, medal and lunch at the beachfront.

“We’re excited to host the second Crimzone Cup where we will again gather children of different ages and see them push their limits in this aquathlon. The first time we hosted this, we had children as young as 5 years old and adults over 60years old and we are proud to be able to gather athletes of such diverse ages” shares Nicolas Fidele, Director of Fun of the resort.

“We hope to be able to gather more, if not the same number of participants this year and see the future of marathons and ironman train and prepare for the race.”

Crimzone holds recreational program and membership for children aged 3-12 years old and advocates athleticism and sportsmanship for children. This activity complements its program for children who also learn swimming as part of the membership benefits of the club.

For more information on Crimzone Cup, call Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan at 401 9999 or the facebook page @mactancrimson.