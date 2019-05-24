Slipper Race to Support PADS Empowering Women and Girls Program

Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan is organizing people to walk for a cause in slippers to make a monumental step. In partnership with Project Happy Feet, Singapore, Crimson is staging the Slipper Race on 22nd June to address the country’s social issue that needs immediate attention – education and training for children.

This year’s 8th edition will support Philippine Accessible Disability Services Empowering Woman and Children Program. A project that empowers abused women and children through adaptive sports and recreational rehabilitation.

The slipper race is a competitive activity that aims to establish camaraderie between participants and organized to lend a hand in helping support programs that need immediate attention and utmost support.

The race in slippers hope to send a message to the world that there is great urgency to take action to educate and train women, children and the members of society to the needs of specially-abled individuals especially women and children and we are racing against time to come with a positive and permanent solution that would bring them better life and opportunity.

Open to everyone – families, group of friends, students, colleagues – willing to contribute for a great cause and have a great time. For a donation of P5,000 form a team of 5 members, you’re your flip flop of choice and join the race.

Registration is now open. Please email mactan.gmsec@crimsonhotel.com with the subject Making Footprints of Change to register.

For more information on the event visit Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan’s Facebook page or visit bit.ly/crimsonslipperrace. You may also call the resort at 032 401 9999.