Grandslam for UV spikers in PRISAA National Beach Volley

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The University of the Visayas (UV), representing Central Visayas, is the first university to bag three straight titles in the beach volleyball competition of the Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Games.

This after Raphy Abanto, John Kevin Juvan and Fort Libres coached by Rafael Cabantan Briones clinched the gold via a 2-set defeat, 21-12, 21-15, of Region 9 (Western Mindanao) in Tagum City, Friday, May 24, 2019.

“First of all, we would like to thank Senyor Sto. Nino and Mama Mary for giving us this opportunity of winning for 3 straight years. For the Gullas family, for their support of our teams, the UV community, the parents and relatives of our players,” said Briones.

“And, to all the people who includes us in their prayers. And, the whole members of UV men’s volleyball team. Thank you so much, ” added Briones.

Also vital to the team’s training is Jade Becaldo, a former UV player who has won several titles not only for the university but also for Cebu and Central Visayas.

According to Briones, this achievement is very special because it is not easy to get it especially in the PRISAA Nationals.

“So far ang UV team pa maoy naka straight ug 3 years na champion. But actually naka grandslam na ang Region 7 na beach volley last 2017 sa Zambales, bale ika 5 na karon na straight champion ang region 7,” said Briones.

(So far, only UV has become champions for 3 straight years. But, actually, Region 7 has already managed a grandslam last 2017 in Zambales. So, this is actually the fifth straight championship for Region 7.)

UV has represented Central Visayas since 2017 and has continued the streak until this year.

Aside from the men’s, the girls’ team also bagged the gold in the youth division. The team is represented by Krizzia Caasi and Lyn Ross Densing of the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) and Jahmaica Rose Sabellano of the University of Cebu (UC). They were coached by Roldan Potot of USJ-R.

The women’s team handed in a silver. The team was manned by University of Southern Philippines Foundation’s (USPF) Crisley Ann Sucalit, Charisse Sungahid and Iris Tito. They were coached by Malvin Jordan Cabriana.

The boys’ team placed fourth. USPF spikers also manned the team—Eugene Gloria, Jelord Talisayan and Zarden Jude Ybañez and coached by Cecil Jotojot. / celr