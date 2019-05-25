Swim, dive, party in Moalboal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It’s the weekend and you’re yearning to go out of the house for a well-deserved break.

The first thing that comes to mind when you leave in often-sunny Cebu?

The beach!

And when it comes to beach fun, one destination comes to mind — Moalboal!

The town of Moalboal, located 89 kilometers from Cebu City or a three-hour drive from the city center, is home and haven for divers, adventure seekers and beachgoers.

From good food that will put you in good mood to the best water activities consisting of free diving, scuba diving, and snorkelling… Moalboal never runs out of fun and exciting things to do for the ones who just want a simple and laidback lifestyle in the company of the sand, sea and sun.

In fact, Jackson Grooves, an Australian travel blogger, fell involve with Moalboal that he decided to live in the southern Cebu town and has since called Moalboal his home for two years now.

Grooves, who maintains www.journeyera.com, even wrote a full entry in his blog entitled “The Digital Nomad Guide to Moalboal, Cebu in the Philippines.”

In this entry, he wrote about the basics on what a digital nomad needs to know when in Moalboal; from accommodation and transport to Wi-Fi connection and night life.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Grooves says he chose Moalboal because he wanted a place where “there’s good adventure and beach nearby so he can have good lifestyle and good life quality.”

Grooves said he can just visit waterfalls and climb peaks by motorbikes, which is an added thrill and excitement to island life.

Of course, as a digital nomad, internet connection is a requirement which Moalboal provides.

“I wanted access to an international airport but I didn’t wanna live in a city because it is too crazy for me. Moalboal has a LTE connection and some places with Wi-Fi. I wanted somewhere where there’s good adventure and beach nearby so I can have good lifestyle and life quality,” says Grooves.

If a foreigner like Grooves has called Moalboal home, then there’s no reason why you should not visit the town even for just a day.

So what can you REALLY do in Moalboal? Here are some suggestions:

Island hopping

Pescador and Turtle islands are the two most famous islands in Moalboal because of their rich marine biodiversity that enthrals even the most experienced divers. Do not forget to bring your gears or at rent some equipment. It’s a mortal sin to miss the chance to see the beautiful world down there.

Good food

Food shacks and restaurants are everywhere in Moalboal! Fruit bowls and fruit shakes; grilled meat and seafood; hearty soup and refreshing ships… there is no shortage of good food and drinks in Moalboal. Just find your spot and eat and drink to your heart’s content.

Night life

Moalboal is also a place to enjoy the night life with good music and positive vibes best celebrated with cold bottles of beer. Dance to reggae music and enjoy the night away from the crazy, busy streets of the city. Check out the party places on Panagsama Beach and you’ll be glad you took the break!

White sand beach

You will be committing a big mistake if you don’t swim when you’re in town! Basdaku is the perfect destination for those who would just want to bask under the heat of the sun and listen to the crashing sound of the waves. This beach area is also the venue for sporting activities like beach volleyball, beach soccer and frisbee so do check out social media posts for any before heading to Moalboal.

Diving spots

We’re not done yet with the beauty of Moalboal because it’s diving spots are truly worth the visit. The sardine run is the most talked about sign among divers who visit Moalboal. It can be witnessed all year round so it’s a definite must-do when you visit Cebu. Of course, Cebu was not dubbed as the center of the center of marine biodiversity without its rich underwater world so go ahead and take the plunge.

Truly, Moalboal is the one-stop town for all your de-stressing needs so on the next weeked, pack your day bag and head down to the Cebu South Bus Terminal and hop on that bus that will take you to the not-so-hidden paradise called Moalboal. / celr