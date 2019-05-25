LOOK: Twitter post about one-armed artist at Manila City Hall underpass goes viral

By /INQ.net | May 25,2019 - 10:03 AM

A Twitter post about a one-armed artist who sells his ballpoint pen artworks at the Manila City Hall underpass, went viral on Thursday, May 23.

The post was initially posted on Facebook by netizen Miecah Patiño who encouraged netizens to buy the artist’s impressive drawings.

Hi Guys!I didnt catch kuya’s name pero i hope na matulungan natin siya. Nagawa po siya ng drawings by ballpen and… 由 Miecah Patiño 发布于 2019年5月23日周四

“I didn’t catch kuya’s name pero i hope na matulungan natin siya,” said Patiño. (I didn’t get his name but I hope we can help him.)

She added that the artist stays at the underpass where his drawings are also displayed.

Patiño said that she had bought one of the drawings.

“We bought the Paris drawing and it’s up to you kung magkano ippresyo niyo hindi po siya nag papresyo (if how much you will pay him because he doesn’t set the price),” said Patiño.

She then urged netizens to donate art materials to the artist if they happen to pass him by.

“If may extra kayong pang paintings like posterpaints, notebooks or brushes pwede din niyo pong idonate sa kanya,” said Patiño. “Take time to visit kuya anytime andun daw po siya lagi.” (If you have materials for painting like poster paints, notebooks or brushes, donate it to him. Take time to visit him anytime, he’s always there.). (Editor: Mike U. Frialde)