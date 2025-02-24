City Hall workers to receive Charter Day bonus in March

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia vowed that City Hall employees will be able to receive their Charter Day bonus in March.

Garcia made this announcement in a speech during the city’s 88th Charter Day Celebration on Monday, Feb. 24.

“I am directing the City Administrator and all the departments concerned of the release of the budget to make sure the bonus will be released within March for sure. Syaro naman sad,” the mayor said.

The council recently approved the executive’s request to inject an additional P635 million into this year’s budget, which contained the P180 million allocation for bonuses.

Regular and casual employees are entitled to receive P35,000 while job orders (JO) will get P5,000 each.

The City Hall employs over 7,000 workers.

Garcia, in his message, also thanked the legislative for passing the supplemental budget.

On Monday, the city government led a brief ceremony in commemoration of the city’s Charter Day at Plaza Sugbo.

Despite the rain, the ceremony proceeded, which started with a Holy Mass.

During the program, Garcia paid tribute to the late Don Vicente Rama, also known as the Father of Cebu City.

“(Don Vicente Rama), whose vision and determination laid the foundation for what Cebu City has become today. His legacy of leadership and dedication, and love for Cebu serves as an inspiration to us all,” Garcia said.

Don Rama authored the bill that transformed Cebu into a city from a municipality.

The mayor also recognized ‘everyone who contributed to Cebu City.’

“As we reimagine Cebu, let us work hand in hand to continue build a city when we move forward together with vision and purpose I’d like to thank everyone. I would like to thank everyone not only those who have molded Cebu into what is today but also our current set of officials,” he added.

Rama celebrates

After the city government’s event, dismissed Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama also visited Plaza Sugbo to celebrate the city’s charter day.

Together with members of Partido Barug, Rama held a wreath-laying ceremony in front of the statue of Don Rama.

“Daghang salamat sa tanang miuban kanako ug sa akong pamilya sa wreath-laying ceremony sa Plaza Sugbo!” he said.

“Atong gisaulog ang ika-88 nga Charter Day sa Cebu City, pinasidunggan ang atong kasaysayan ug ang legasiya ni Don Vicente Rama!,” added Rama. /clorenciana

