Baron Geisler arrested after alleged drunken disturbance in Mandaue

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Actor Frederick Von Baron, popularly known as Baron Geisler, was arrested on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at around 3:50 a.m. for public intoxication on Psalm St., H. Abellana, Brgy. Canduman, Mandaue City.

The 42-year-old actor, who is married and a resident of the area, was taken into custody by the Canduman Police Station after allegedly causing a disturbance due to his intoxication.

Geisler was charged with violating City Ordinance No. 11-2008-434.

READ: Baron Geisler admits Cebu played a crucial role in changing him into a better person

FACES OF CEBU: Baron Geisler, the ‘adopted son of Cebu’

However, later that day, he was released from police custody after paying the fine for his violation. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP