Baron Geisler arrested after alleged drunken disturbance in Mandaue
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Actor Frederick Von Baron, popularly known as Baron Geisler, was arrested on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at around 3:50 a.m. for public intoxication on Psalm St., H. Abellana, Brgy. Canduman, Mandaue City.
The 42-year-old actor, who is married and a resident of the area, was taken into custody by the Canduman Police Station after allegedly causing a disturbance due to his intoxication.
Geisler was charged with violating City Ordinance No. 11-2008-434.
However, later that day, he was released from police custody after paying the fine for his violation. /clorenciana
