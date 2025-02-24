cdn mobile

Baron Geisler arrested after alleged drunken disturbance in Mandaue

By: Futch Anthony Inso February 24,2025 - 08:44 AM

Photo courtesy of MCPO

Photo courtesy of MCPO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Actor Frederick Von Baron, popularly known as Baron Geisler, was arrested on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at around 3:50 a.m. for public intoxication on Psalm St., H. Abellana, Brgy. Canduman, Mandaue City.

The 42-year-old actor, who is married and a resident of the area, was taken into custody by the Canduman Police Station after allegedly causing a disturbance due to his intoxication.

Geisler was charged with violating City Ordinance No. 11-2008-434.

However, later that day, he was released from police custody after paying the fine for his violation. /clorenciana

