Australian Ambassador: 7 containers shipped to Mindanao contains recycled materials not wastes

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Australian Ambassador Steven Robinson said that the seven 40-footer container vans that came from their country and arrived in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental on May 7, 2019 did not contain wastes as reported by the local media.

Ambassador Robinson explained that the contents of the containers was processed engineered fuel.

He said that PEF is a low-grade non-hazardous fuel processed from waste.

“It’s a viable alternative to fossil fuel used in producing cement,” the ambassador said.

He added that PEF is fed directly to the furnace and kiln that produces cement.

“We use PEF in firms that produce cement in Australia,” the ambassador said.

He admitted that the shipment came from Australia that form part of a business transaction between an Australian company and a Philippine company.

Officials of the Mindanao International Container Terminal (MICT) earlier confirmed the arrival of the “misdeclared municipal trash” from Australia. The Processed Engineered Fuel (PEF) and municipal waste was consigned to Holcim Philippines Incorporated that reportedly owns a cement plant in Lugait town.

Ambassador Robinson said that the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) had sent a letter to the Bureau of Customs, saying that they do not object to the importation and the use of PEF.

He added that the Australian company had maintained that the material in the seven containers was PEF and was “declared as such on the bill of lading.”

“PEF is an an alternative fuel and the use of it actually contribute to the reduction in global waste,” the ambassador added. /dcb