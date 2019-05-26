PHOTO GALLERY: 12th Rosquillos Festival in Liloan, Cebu

By Rosalie Abatayo and Gerard Vincent Francisco |May 26,2019 - 05:18 PM

Seven contigents will participate in a grand ritual showdown at 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 26 at the Liloan Central School. CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco

LILOAN, Cebu, Philippines —  It’s a colorful Sunday afternoon, May 26, here as the Rosquillos Festival kicks off with a street parade at 3 p.m. starting at the Manila Memorial Park.

The parade will culminate at the Liloan Central School, where a grand ritual showdown will happen among seven participating contingents at 6 p.m.

Here are some photos from the ongoing festival:

Refresh this post for more updates. 

Reelected Liloan Mayor Christina Garcia-Frasco and elected Fifth District Board Member Andrei “Red” Duterte are some of the festival spectators. CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco

The seven contingents in the Rosquillos festival hail from different barangays of Liloan. CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco

Colorful costumes worn by performers mark the 12th Rosquillos Festival on May 26. CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco

These dancers did not mind the humid afternoon as they perform during the street parade in the 12th Rosquillos Festival on Sunday, May 26. CDND PHOTO / Gerard Francisco

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.