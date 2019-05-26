PHOTO GALLERY: 12th Rosquillos Festival in Liloan, Cebu
LILOAN, Cebu, Philippines — It’s a colorful Sunday afternoon, May 26, here as the Rosquillos Festival kicks off with a street parade at 3 p.m. starting at the Manila Memorial Park.
The parade will culminate at the Liloan Central School, where a grand ritual showdown will happen among seven participating contingents at 6 p.m.
Here are some photos from the ongoing festival:
Refresh this post for more updates.
