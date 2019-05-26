Liloan celebrates 12th Rosquillos festival

LILOAN, Cebu, Philippines – – Dancers in multi-colored costumes and life-sized props overwhelmed the national highway as the northern Cebu town celebrates the 12th Rosquillos Festival on Sunday, May 26.

The festival showcases the local pastry called rosquillos, which made Liloan famous to tourists and visitors.

The cookie is known for its flower-like edges has a hole in the middle.

The recipe for these ringlet cookies is traced back to April 3, 1907 and baked by Margarita “Titay” Frasco.

The festival kicked off with a street parade at 3 p.m. which started at the Manila Memorial Park. It will culminate at the Liloan Central School where seven contingents are expected to participate in a grand ritual showdown at 6 p.m. / celr