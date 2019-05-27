‘Changed’ Poligrates ready to take things seriously with Cebu Sharks

Cebu City, Philippines—Second chances don’t come often especially in basketball.

That is why this time around, former pro guard Eliud Poligrates is keen on making the most out of the opportunity he has been bestowed with at the Cebu Sharks-Casino Ethyl Alcohol team.

With the Sharks all set to depart for Manila and start the final stages of their preparation for the new season of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Lakandula Cup, the 6-foot-1 left-handed guard says he is setting his emotions aside, instead implementing a workman’s approach to his stint with his hometown Sharks.

“I don’t feel excited,” said the native of Camotes, Cebu of his return to the glitz and glare of the national spotlight. “I am approaching this as a professional, that this is a job.”

Ever since he was picked by Talk ‘N Text a few years ago, the former Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobra has embarked on a nomadic career, often seen barnstorming leagues in and around the region. Poligrates says he has since stepped away from that lifestyle.

“Before, I used to sleep or even get home early in the morning. These days, I’m already home at 6 or 7 p.m. I’m really taking this seriously. We all have to discipline ourselves,” shared Poligrates.

Although Poligrates reports that he has already lost 10 pounds, he says he still isn’t satisfied and pegs himself at a mere “60 percent.”

Sharks’ head coach Norberto “Titing” Manalili had nothing but praise for his new acquisition.

“He’s been a real professional. I talk to him everyday, I motivate him everyday.”

On a team filled with young players, Poligrates has also taken to assuming the mentor role.

“I tell the young players on this team that they have to take this seriously. We want to all do well, reach the semifinals or even finals. I believe that we are capable,” he added.

The Cebu City Sharks made it to the quarterfinals last season but were swept by the Davao Occidental Tigers. /bmjo