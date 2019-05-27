Screening for Capitol’s Paglaum college scholarship program to start next week

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The interview phase of the Cebu provincial government’s Paglaum college scholarship program is set to already begin on Monday, June 3.

Vice Governor Agnes Magpale said that the interview phase, which is part of the screening process, will have to start ahead of the assumption of incoming provincial officials because this takes time and will have to be completed before classes for college students starts.

“That is why since the scholarship program, Paglaum, is already institutionalized in an ordinance di na ta maghuwat for the next administration kay July pa baya unya ang klase magsugod na,” Magpale said.

(Since the Paglaum program was already institutionalized with the approval of a provincial ordinance for the purpose, we will no longer wait for the assumption of the new administration in July because classes for college students is already set to start.)

Cebu Governor-elect Gwen Garcia and Vice Governor-elect Hilario Davide III are set to assume their respective posts at noontime on June 30.

Magpale said they hope to accept 500 new scholars this school year in addition to the 1,375 scholars that the provincial government now has.

Cebu province allocated a P20 million budget for the implementation of the Paglaum scholarship program this year.

Under the program, scholars who are enrolled in state colleges and universities get to avail of P2,000 monthly allowances.

Magpale assured that political preference is not among the program qualifications.

“Wala man gyud tay gipili nga political affiliation. Dunay mga department heads nga atong kauban sa interview nga identified with them,” said Magpale.

(Political affiliation is not a consideration in the selection of program beneficiaries. We have (Capitol) department heads who assist us in the conduct of the applicants interviews.)/dcb