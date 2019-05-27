Lycans near three-peat in DBL

Cebu City, Philippones—The defending champions Lycans took a step closer to capturing their third straight title in the Duterte Basketball League after they nipped Penthel, 61-57, in Game One of the best-of-three finals on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at the Capitol Parish gym.

After a sluggish start to this season, the team of businessman and multi-sport athlete Melchor “Dondon” Aropo is now just a win away from completing a rare “three-peat.”

The win, however, was not handed on a silver platter to the Lycans as Penthel kept it close all throughout and was down by just three, 41-44, heading to the last 10 minutes of acton.

However, the play of Lycans big men EJ Conahap and Edu Baribe proved to be too much to handle for the frontline of Penthel as the duo eventually led their team to the pivotal Game One victory.

Conahap had 13 points while Baribe put up 10 markers.

The Lycans will try to wrap up another championship for their squad in Game Two this Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the same venue.

Former University of Southern Philippines Foundation Panthers wingman James Ferraren and Junryl Gillera led Penthel with 14 points each. /bmjo