Don Bosco Cup: Sesante shows way for Batch 2000
Cebu City, Philippines—Former University of Cebu (UC) great Kern Sesante had himself a huge game to lead Batch 2000 past 2001, 76-56, in Division 1 action of the Don Bosco Cup 2019 on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Don Bosco Cebu gym in Punta Princesa.
Sesante, a mainstay of UC in the early 2000s, scored 25 points to go with three rebounds and four steals in the lopsided game.
In the other Division 1 game, 1994 clobbered the Inglorious Batches, 80-61, as Ian Brigoli had 18 points, four rebounds, two assists and five steals in the one-sided match.
In Division 2, RJ Acha had 26 points and five rebounds to lead 2006 over 2018, 66-64.
Meanwhile, Shann Tan had 22 points, six boards, two assists and two steals in 2014’s 57-41 win over 2017.
And finally, Christian Belloc put up 26 points and seven rebounds to push 2011 past 2007, 66-49. /bmjo
