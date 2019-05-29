Cebu Chamber will start B2B app, angel investing program in Entrepreneurs’ Summit

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) is set to start the B2B app and the angel investing program during Entrepreneurs’ Summit set in June.

This was revealed by CCCI president Virgilio Espeleta who heads the entrepreneurship committee of the Cebu Business Month (CBM) 2019 celebration.

Espeleta explained that the B2B app would enable CCCI members to transact business with each other.

On the other hand, the angel investing program would also be tackled during the Entrepreneurs’ Summit, he said.

According to Espeleta, they have invited angel investor, with whom chamber members can discuss investment potential for their businesses.

The Entrepreneurs’ Summit will feature speakers from the government and private sector. Secretary Fortunato Dela Pena of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) will deliver the keynote speech focusing on ‘Innovation in Action.’

Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez will discuss ‘Ease of Doing Business: Government as Enabler.’ The other speakers will tackle topics like the talent gap; disruptions and trends in the market; and digital marketing, among others.

Meanwhile, the Cebu Innovation Expo will not only feature exhibitors, it will also have young entrepreneurs to share their experiences on starting their own businesses.

“Our target market are the millennials, the young entrepreneurs and students,” said Karl De Pio, chairman of Cebu Innovation Expo.

De Pio explained that they wanted to encourage the youth to consider becoming an entrepreneur, instead of just looking for employment opportunities after graduation.

Kaz I Onozawa, Cebu Innovation Expo co-chair, explained that they want to grow the business sector in Cebu.

“We want to be able to generate more employers. The key is job generation. That will only happen when one person becomes an entrepreneur,” Onozawa added./dcb