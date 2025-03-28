Cebu City shooting: Man shot dead while playing basketball

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Law enforcers in Cebu City have identified a Person of Interest (POI) with possible links to the shooting of a 32-year-old man in Brgy. Mabolo, Cebu City on Thursday afternoon, March 27.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Deputy Director for Operations, told reporters that they are now probing the possible involvement of the POI in the Cebu City shooting incident.

The victim, Winston Primitiva, 32, was reportedly playing basketball at Sitio Holy Name in Brgy. Mabolo when the attack happened at around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday.

According to Macatangay, the assailant arrived in the area onboard a motorcycle and shot Primitiva in the body.

After the assailant fled the crime scene, authorities were called and the Cebu City shooting victim was rushed to the nearest hospital for medical treatment.

However, Primitiva was declared dead on arrival.

Macatangay disclosed that the investigation resulted in the identification of a POI.

She also revealed that they discovered the victim’s alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade while they were investigating his background.

The victim of the Cebu City shooting had been arrested six times in the past – three for selling illegal drugs and another three times for the possession of loose firearms. During these times, he was released after posting bail.

Authorities suspect that the perpetrator behind Primitiva’s death is likely also involved in activities related to illegal drugs.

