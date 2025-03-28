Carcar police nab suspects in call center agent’s murder

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Carcar City Police Station successfully apprehended the suspects involved in the brutal murder of a 28-year-old call center agent in Sitio Luan-luan, Brgy. Poblacion 1, Carcar City.

The arrest took place during an intense and swift hot pursuit operation at around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

The victim was identified as Yessha Enad Sato, a call center agent and a resident of the area.

She was tragically found in front of her residence, bathed in her own blood, with a gunshot wound to the head.

The operation was launched immediately after authorities received credible leads regarding the suspects’ whereabouts.

Acting on intelligence reports and coordinated efforts, the City Intelligence Team successfully tracked down and arrested the suspects in Sibonga and Carcar City.

Following the discovery of the crime, investigators worked diligently to gather information leading to the identification and location of the perpetrators.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Ruel Burlat, acting chief of the Carcar City Police Station, identified the apprehended suspects as Alberto Aguilar Diez, 39, a resident of Sitio Kapusuan, Brgy. Poblacion, Sibonga town, who served as the gunman, and Aljune Sonsona Serenio, 35, a resident of Sitio Tapon, Brgy. Napo, Carcar City.

During the operation, police recovered a motorcycle used as a getaway vehicle, a 9mm pistol with a silencer, a smartphone, a backpack, and a .45 caliber firearm with a silencer and six live rounds of ammunition.

Based on the investigation, the motive behind the killing was an unpaid debt of the victim.

Burlat, who personally led the operation, praised the dedication and efficiency of the responding officers.

“This successful operation is a testament to the commitment of our law enforcement team to ensuring public safety and upholding justice. We assure the public that we will continue to work tirelessly to bring perpetrators of such heinous crimes to justice.”

The suspects are now in the custody of the Carcar City Police and will face charges of murder, violation of R.A. 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act), and violation of the Comelec gun ban.

