Cebu’s RMA Cargo Logistics Lycans to vie in Century Tuna Ironman 70.3 in Subic

Cebu City, Philippines—The RMA Cargo Logistics Lycans go for a podium finish as they head over to Subic Bay to compete in the Century Tuna Ironman 70.3 on Sunday, June 2, 2019.

After intensely preparing for two months, the team of businessman and multi-sport athlete Melchor Aropo, Jr. is looking to make a splash.

“We are hoping that one of our teams can claim a podium finish and just break the personal records that we set during the Ironman competition in Davao,” said Aropo, who founded the Lycans, one of the most successful recreational basketball teams in Cebu.

Competing in the team relay are teams composed of Kristian Paul Garciano, John Paul Suson and Jhepoy Suson; Iman Alferez, Ariel Edera and Kyle Valle; and Joseph Cabahug, Manuel Minoza and William Anquilo. Vying in the individual age group class are Aropo and Jeff Herrera.

The Lycans are gearing up to compete in the Ironman Cebu this Auust as well as the RaceYaya Classic Clark Triathlon in September. /bmjo