Malaysia support shows not all countries consider Huawei a threat — exec

MANILA, Philippines — Malaysia’s support in using Huawei products is an assurance that not all countries consider the Chinese tech giant a threat, an official of the firm said Friday.

READ: Mahathir says Malaysia will use Huawei ‘as much as possible’

Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad earlier said the country will use Huawei’s products “as much as possible” despite security concerns and a US ban on the Chinese firm.

Huawei Philippines Public Affairs and Communications Department head Karenina Buenafe said the declaration of Malaysia’s support was “unexpected.”

“It was unexpected for us,” Buenafe said in a forum in Quezon City.

“They’re so happy that Malaysia has joined the support to Huawei because it gives us an assurance that not all countries look at us bad,” she added.

She said the Chinese firm is also thankful for other countries, including France and Germany, which continue to support Huawei.

Amid a trade war with Beijing, United States (US) President Donald Trump has barred US companies from engaging in telecommunications trade with foreign companies said to threaten American national security. This measure targeted Huawei.

Following suit, internet giant Google, whose Android mobile operating system powers most of the world’s smartphones, earlier revealed it was beginning to cut ties with China’s Huawei.

READ: Google and Android system start to cut ties with Huawei

US officials then issued a 90-day reprieve on their the ban on dealing with Huawei to give the Chinese firm some “breathing space” to avoid huge disruption. (Editor: Julie Espinosa)

Follow us: @inquirerdotnet on Twitter | inquirerdotnet on Facebook