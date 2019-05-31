From one playmaker to another: Manzo welcomes Mantilla to UP

Cebu City, Philippines—University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons point guard Jun Manzo is welcoming fellow Cesafi product Jaybie Mantilla with open arms for UAAP Season 82.

Mantilla, a former MVP of the Cesafi with the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), was recruited by the Fighting Maroons from the Cebu Sharks-Casino Ethyl Alcohol to help fill the dire need for a point guard.

Read more: Cebuano Mantilla recruited by UP

Manzo, who previously starred for the University of the Visayas (UV), says Mantilla’s arrival could not have come at a better time.

“It feels good to have him here,” said Manzo. “Nakakapagod rin na ako lang ang point guard.”

Mantilla shared how much he appreciated how Manzo reached out to him to convince him to make the decision to transfer to the Maroons’ camp.

“It really made making this decision so much easier, knowing that the starting point guard actually wants me to be there. It encouraged me even more to move there,” said Mantilla.

Manzo said having Mantilla – another playmaker – around will not be a problem since the team already understands what they need to do heading to the new season with ball-dominant players such as Ricci Rivero and Kobe Paras already onboard.

“We have to make plays for our teammates. We need to play as a team! That’s what we are working on right now.” /bmjo