Duterte thanks Japan for aid, investments

Duterte said Japan is a “very disciplined country” with a “very courteous society,” noting the Japanese custom of bowing to show respect.

“First of all, they’re kind to us and they provide us with so many things for free,” he said.

Duterte met with the Filipino community in Tokyo on the third day of his working visit to Japan.

The President’s visit culminated in a bilateral meeting with Abe on Friday night.

The Department of Trade and Industry said 26 business deals were inked between Philippine and Japanese businessmen.

The deals, worth P288 billion or more than $5 billion, are seen to generate more than 82,000 jobs back home.

Aside from these arrangements, the President noted that several infrastructure projects were funded by Japanese aid.

