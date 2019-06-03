Samboan town’s Aguinid Falls will be closed for a month to ‘heal’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Even the Aguinid Falls in Saboan town in south Cebu needs time to “heal.”

Aguinid Tangbo, the official Facebook page of Barangay Tangbo, Samboan town, where the falls is located, shared on Sunday night their announcement on the waterfalls’ closure for at least one month, from June 17 to July 17.

“It’s time to let nature heal itself and for the barangay and (tour) guides to make some changes and reforms when it (the waterfalls) opens again to the public,” the post reads.

The FB post said that the scheduled reopening of the waterfalls in July “may (even be) extend when needed (and) on (the) discretion of the barangay.”

Outgoing Cebu Vice Governor Agnes Magpale, chairperson of the Tourism Committee of the Provincial Board (PB), commended Tangbo officials for their decision to let the waterfalls heal and push for the adoption of more sustainable tourism practices in their area.

Magpale also called on other local government units (LGUs) to replicate the example of barangay Tangbo officials and listen to the needs of nature.

Netizens who read Aguinid Tangbo’s FB post commended the decision of barangay officials to allow the Aguinid Falls to “heal.”

“A long overdue decision. Nonetheless it is a wise one. . .,” commented Alan Catubay Dinampo.

“Looy na kaau ang falls, hinay na kaayog agas :(” said Paul del Rosario.

The Aguinid Falls is one of the favorite destinations of tourists, who visit Samboan town that is located 150 kilometers south of Cebu City, for adventure or a brief getaway.

The eight-level water attraction forms part of Samboan’s eco-tourism attractions./dcb