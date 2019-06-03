PNP monitoring NPA’s student recruitment ploy

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police is monitoring the possible recruitment of students by the New People’s Army (NPA) as school year 2019-2020 kicked off Monday, PNP chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde said.

“That is being monitored not only by the PNP but also by the intelligence community, especially the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and I hope also the Commission on Human Rights,” Albayalde said in a press briefing at Camp Crame.

Albayalde also slammed the recruitment of minors into the armed rebellion, which sometimes brings them into conflict with state forces.

“Although palagi nilang sinasabi na ganito, ganun, and yet they are recruiting minors dito sa kanilang rebellion (Although they always say this and that, they are recruiting minors in their rebellion),” he added.

During the summer vacation season, Albayalde also warned parents and school administrators against the possible recruitment activities of the NPA.

The Department of Education said around 27.2 million students were expected back in schools on Monday, June 3. (Editor: Gilbert S. Gaviola)