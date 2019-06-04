CBM 2019’s Grand Opening Salvo

CEBU, Philippines – Cebu Business Month (CBM) 2019 has officially kicked-off its month-long celebration at The Terraces of Ayala Center Cebu.

Now on its 23rd year, with the theme “Innovation in Action”, CBM aims to empower micro small and medium enterprises (MSME) through innovations that will promote growth and increase productivity by engaging member-companies, aspiring MSMEs, business-enabling government agencies, local government units, national and international players into a collaborative undertaking to leapfrog Cebu’s position in the competitive global landscape.

Guests were treated with a mood music by the Cebu Hand Bells Ensemble during the salvo which was hosted by Cebu Holdings Inc., Ayala Malls and Ayala Center Cebu. The program started with an opening production number by SZHD of Cebu – World Supremacy Battleground Grand Champion Visayas and also featured a spot number by Ms. Jing Fegi, the longest playing Nala of Hong Kong Disneyland.

In between these performances, business and government leaders spoke in inspiring tones, describing the passion and excitement of the CBM 2019 working committee, CCCI officers and members, and CBM 2019 partners.

The program was graced by CHI President Aniceto Bisnar Jr., CCCI President Virgilio Espeleta and CBM 2019 Overall Chairman LiluAlino.

The salvo, which is chaired this year by Ms. Herminia Go and co-chaired by Ms. Wilma Besin Monares, also included a ceremonial reveal of the three thrusts of CBM 2019 －tourism, entrepreneurship, and information and communications technology and business process management－with their respective committee chairmen Edwin Ortiz, Virgilio Espeleta, and Paulo Uy.

One of the highlights of the Salvo is the opening of the One Town, One Product exhibit in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry on May 31 at the Rotunda Area and Paseo Solana, Ayala Activity Center, Cebu City. This will run for six days until June 5. The fair will showcase delicacies and food products; gifts, decors, and housewares (GDH); fashion accessories; and health and wellness products of OTOPreneurs. It will also feature products that underwent intensive product development as part of the OTOP PH’s Marketing/Promotion Assistance.

CBM 2019 is organized in partnership with the Cebu Provincial Government and the Cebu City Government. Omnibus Event partners include the Department of Agriculture, Department of Labor and Employment, Department of Manpower Development and Placement, Department of Tourism, Department of Science and Technology, Department of Trade and Industry and the Philippine Franchise Association.

