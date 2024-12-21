How to Capture Picture-Perfect Portraits with the OPPO Find X8, according to Magic Liwanag

Taking photos is one thing but knowing how to photograph moments is another. Internationally-renowned photographer Magic Liwanag has taken countless photos in his many years in the industry, each evoking a captured moment and amazing experience. But when he’s not taking them with a professional camera, his next device of choice is the newly launched OPPO Find X8.

Equipped with the Hasselblad Master Camera System, the new flagship from OPPO brings professional-level photography tools to your pocket and makes it easier than ever to snap jaw-dropping shots and immortalize the best experiences in life.

Ready to learn from one of the best photographers? Here’s how Magic uses the OPPO Find X8 to take portraits to the next level.

Use Hasselblad Portrait Mode for Professional Depth

Magic’s first tip? Tap into the OPPO Find X8’s Hasselblad Portrait Mode. The OPPO Find X8 boasts a Hasselblad Master Camera System featuring a triple 50MP setup designed to deliver professional-grade results, your photographs captured with the OPPO Find X8 will showcase stunning details and vivid colors.

“This mode brings out natural bokeh and incredible detail,” says Magic. Whether you’re capturing candid moments at a café or a friend’s laughter during brunch, the OPPO Find X8 isolates your subject, giving your shots that polished, studio-quality feel.

One of Magic’s pro tips is to experiment with the five different portrait focal lengths to find the perfect frame for your subject.

Let AI Do the Heavy Lifting

It’s always been the dilemma of many people that the colors and quality of their photos they take in their phone does not give justice to what they actually saw. This is where OPPO Find X8’s HyperTone enters. This tool intelligently merges multiple RAW frames to deliver high-resolution images with vibrant colors and balanced shadows. “The OPPO Find X8’s HyperTone Image Engine is a game-changer,” Magic shares. Whether you’re snapping photos at golden hour or capturing nightlife scenes, the AI ensures your shots stay sharp and true-to-life.

Maximize AI Telescope Zoom for Creative Perspectives

Magic encourages experimenting with AI Telescope Zoom, which allows you to zoom in up to 120x without sacrificing clarity. “This is perfect for shooting intimate portraits from afar or focusing on small details that tell a bigger story,” he says. With its ability to zoom in from 10x to 60x up to a max of 120x for both photos and videos, the OPPO Find X8 leverages the power of AI to restore details often lost at extreme distances.

Capture Every Moment with Lightning Snap

The innovative Lightning Snap mode ensures you never miss a moment, even with moving subjects from sporting events or if you are taking a snap of your pet by capturing up to seven frames per second. For those who love action shots, Magic suggests holding down the shutter button to activate Lightning Snap. “It’s like having a DSLR in your hands. You can capture pets, kids, or any fast-moving subjects with ease,” he adds.

One of his pro tip is to use Lightning Snap during outdoor adventures or impromptu photo walks to freeze every fleeting moment.

Fine-Tune with AI Photo Remaster Tools

After capturing your portraits, enhance them with AI Photo Remaster tools. Magic highlights the power of AI Clarity Enhancer to sharpen images and AI Reflection Remover to clean up unwanted glare. “These tools give your photos that extra pop,” he notes. Apart from AI Reflection Remover, the AI Photo Remaster is packed with other usefulAI tools such as AI Clarity Enhancer and AI Unblur, taking and editing photos with the OPPO Find X8 is made seamless, turning ordinary images into professional masterpieces with a few taps.

Embrace Spontaneity

Magic’s final advice: “Don’t overthink it. The best portraits often happen when you’re just having fun.” With the OPPO Find X8’s suite of AI tools and Hasselblad enhancements, your creative possibilities are endless.

Ready to elevate your photography game

Let your creativity shine, one portrait at a time. The OPPO Find X8 is now available nationwide. It’s priced at PHP 54,999 and comes in two colorways – Space Black and Star Grey. Visit any authorized OPPO stores or shop in the OPPO’s official stores in Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop to get your hands on this powerhouse device.

