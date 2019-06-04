Daan, Frasco file Soces ahead of Comelec’s June 12 deadline

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More than three weeks have passed since the May 13, 2019 midterm polls, but only two candidates have so far filed their Statement of Contributions and Expenditures (Soce) before the Cebu Provincial Commission on Elections (Comelec) office.

Reelected Cebu first district Board Member Yolanda “Yoly” Daan submitted her Soce this morning, June 4, while fifth district Representative-elect Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco submitted his on May 30.

All of those who sought elective posts in the May 13 election have until June 12 to file their respective Soces before the different Comelec offices to avoid legal repercussions that may include their perpetual disqualification from seeking an elective post in the future.

Daan reported spending a total of P94,987.68, which she took from her own pockets, during the 45-day campaign period for local candidates.

This constituted campaign materials and media advertisements – P54,437.50; compensation for her campaign staff – P26,250; and travel expenses – P14,300.

Frasco, for his part, incurred campaign expenditures amounting to P999,702.96. The biggest chunk of the allocation amounting to P264,500 was spent on the compensation of his campaign staff while another P247,042.44 was spent on his campaign collaterals.

The rest of the amount was spent on his legal team, communication expenses, compensation of watchers, maintenance of their campaign headquarters and mobility during political rallies.

Comelec allows candidates belonging to a political party to spend P3 per registered while independent candidates can spend as much as P5 per voter./dcb